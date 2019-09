Rock Springs, WY (9/26/19) – High School tennis players from Green River and Rock Springs will begin play today at the Wyoming State Tennis Championships in Gillette. Last week, the Green River boys and girls teams finished second in the South Regionals. The tournament will run through Saturday.

Advertisement

Area Volleyball

Evanston at Green River

Girls Swimming

Green River at Big Piney Invitational

Rock Springs at Pinedale