High scoring Cowgirls win/ Cowboys play CSU tonight

February 24, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowgirls shot a season-high 59 percent from the field and scored a season-best 81 points en route to an 81-66 victory over Nevada Thursday night in Laramie.

The Cowgirls’ win upped their Mountain West Conference mark to 12-5, second place, and 19-9 overall. Nevada fall to 6-10 in the conference and 9-18 on the season.

Wyoming led 19-17 at the end of the first quarter but increased the lead to 19 points, 43-24 by the half, holding the visitors to just seven points in the period. The Cowgirl lead would grow to 24 points by the end of the third quarter, 68-44.

Allyson Fertig led Wyoming with 23 points, her fourth time in the last five contests where she’s scored 20 or more points. Malene Pedersen finished with 19 with nine rebounds, and Quinn Weidemann had 16 points.

The Cowgirls now focus on Saturday’s regular-season finale against Colorado State (11-5, 18-9). The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 7 p.m. with tip-off at 7:30.

Cowboys Look to Sweep Border War Tonight

The Wyoming Cowboys (3-12, 8-19) will head south for tonight’s matchup against the Colorado State Rams (4-11, 12-16) in Moby Arena. Wyoming will be looking to sweep the Border War series after winning the first meeting, 58-57, in Laramie on January 21.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 6:30 p.m. with tip-off at 7.