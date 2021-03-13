High speed chase on I-25 ends in fatal collision

Advertisement

March 13, 2021 — The Wyoming Highway Patrol was involved in a pursuit on I-25 Friday that ended with the death of the driver of the fleeing vehicle. The event started when troopers located a vehicle matching a suspect’s description in a recent domestic violence incident.

The suspect vehicle was seen in the area of milepost seven on Interstate 25. Troopers attempted to stop the car. The driver failed to stop and fled north on Interstate 25 at excessive speed, failing to stop. Several miles north of Cheyenne, the fleeing driver drove into the opposite lanes of travel colliding with a southbound commercial tractor-trailer.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was ejected during the collision and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene. The driver of the commercial tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

The identification of the deceased driver is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Wyoming’s highway fatality total for 2021 now stands at 19, seven more than at this time in 2020.