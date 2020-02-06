High Wind Warning today through Friday. Saturday… still windy

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 6, 2020) — A High Wind Warning have been issued for Sweetwater County and the surrounding for today through Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, strong winds aloft and a tight surface pressure gradient will combine for high winds across Sweetwater County this afternoon through Friday.

Advertisement

We can expect west winds at 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 65 mph around Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge, and East Sweetwater County through Friday afternoon. Winds are expected to diminish somewhat Friday night, but are still forecast to gust over 40 mph on Saturday.

Travel could be effected, especially along I-80, with an enhanced blow over risk for light and high profile vehicles including camper trailers and semi-trucks.

Advertisement

In addition to the wind, the area weather forecast includes a 30 to 40 percent chance of snow today through Friday with some light accumulation possible tonight and Friday.

bsa_pro_ad_space id=53]