High Wind Warnings in effect for I-80 going east today and tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 17, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a High Wind Warning for eastern parts of Sweetwater County for late this morning until 8 p.m.

Today from Rock Springs to the Sweetwater County line, west winds 25 to 35 mph could gust as high as 60 mph, elevating the risk for a blow-over for light and high-profile vehicles.

In the western part of the county, including Green River, wind gusts could be near 40 mph.

Both Rock Springs, Green River, and the surrounding area are expecting possible new snow accumulation of one inch or less during the morning hours with increasing winds through the day into the night.

I-80 in Carbon and Albany counties

High winds are also expected to cause travel difficulties along I-80 in Carbon and Albany counties today with winds increasing later this morning to 30 to 40 mph and gusts to 75 mph likely through Saturday morning. Areas of snow and blowing snow are also possible.