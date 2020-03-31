High winds coming our way today and tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 31, 2020) — Motorists traveling along I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins this morning may encounter strong gusty winds near

Arlington and Elk Mountain. The National Weather Service is calling for wind gusts up to 55 mph in that area resulting in hazardous travel conditions for light and high profile vehicles, including camping and tractor trailers.

Locally, Sweetwater County is under a High Wind Warning until 9 p.m. with west winds increasing to 28 to 33 mph this afternoon and possible gusts to 50 mph. Tonight, winds could still be gusting to near 40 mph until calming to 10 to 15 mph Wednesday.

Casper is expecting winds of 28 – 35 mph today with gusts to 55 mph. Some locations in Natrona County could get wind gusts of 60 and 65 mph. Winds in Cheyenne are forecast to be 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

The Evanston area is expected to stay calm, by comparison, with winds speeds of 10 to 20 mph.