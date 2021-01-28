High winds considered cause of Wyoming’s 9th roadway fatality of 2021

Advertisement

CASPER, WYOMING (JANUARY 28, 2021) – On January 27, 2021, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 106 on Wyoming 220 west of Casper, Wyoming. At 09:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.

It is the ninth fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021, compared to three in 2020, 14 in 2019 and five in 2018.

A 2004 Western Star tractor-trailer was headed west on Wyoming 220 when the driver lost control due to a strong wind gust. The commercial truck exited the right side of the road and overturned before sliding down an embankment.

The driver of the Western Star has been identified as 59-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin resident Lawrence Hughes. Hughes was wearing a seatbelt and transported to the Wyoming Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash. The passenger has been identified as 59-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin resident Machael Hughes. She was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

High winds are being investigated as a possible contributing factor.