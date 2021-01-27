High winds expected in SE Sweetwater County with snow in the Northwest

Advertisement



January 27, 2021 — High winds could make travel challenging in the eastern part of Sweetwater County later this afternoon. High winds are also expected in portions of Fremont and Natrona counties, including the city of Casper. Winds could be gusting up to 50 mph later today and this evening. Portions of I-80, around Arlington and Elk Mountain, can expect wind gusts of up to 65 mph. The Rock Springs/Green River forecast

A Pacific storm system will bring significant snowfall across northwest Wyoming from late this afternoon through Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. today to 10 p.m. this evening.

Blowing snow, caused by winds gusting to as high as 50 mph over the east with significant snow across the Northwest. Strong winds, combined with a fresh snowpack, will result in significant blowing snow over portions of central Wyoming today. Affected areas include the Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, including Jeffrey City. (See map below)

The NWS has also issued a special weather statement for areas of Sublette and Lincoln counties. Periods of mainly light snow could accumulate to one to three inches with higher amounts in the Bondurant area. Affected areas include Star Valley and the Upper Green River Basin Foothills, including Afton, Alpine, Pinedale, and Bondurant. Expect slick and snow-covered roads with decreased visibility at times. (See map below)

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect from 2 p.m. today to 8 p.m. Thursday for the Gros Ventre Range, with six to 12 inches of snow, and the Tetons, where snow totals are expected to be between 10 to 14 inches. The Jackson Hole Valley is expecting three to six inches of accumulation.