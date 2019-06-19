High Winds Forecast For The Area Counties Today and Tonight

Rock Springs, WY (6/19/19) – Get ready to hold on to your hat today as the area will experience a windy afternoon and night.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton is warning residents and travelers of strong winds this afternoon into the evening hours. Here in Sweetwater County, west winds will be increasing to 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts of 45 to 50 mph in some areas.

The NWS is warning those driving light high-profile vehicles and vehicles towing trailers to be prepared to experience strong crosswinds. Elevated fire behavior will also be possible this afternoon as well.

High wind warnings are also in effect for surrounding Lincoln, Fremont, and Sublette counties.