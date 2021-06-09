High winds on Thursday could lead to critical fire weather conditions

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 9, 2021) – The U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton is reporting a high-wind warning for Thursday in Sweetwater County.

The dry air mass created by the high winds will lead to low afternoon relative humidity (RH) values in the single digits, which can lead to critical fire weather conditions. Any fire could spread extremely rapidly, NWS officials stated.

The relative humidity is the ratio of the actual water vapor pressure to the saturation water vapor pressure at the prevailing temperature.

To take caution, people should avoid being outside in forested and/or around trees and branches. People should avoid windows and, if possible, remain in the lower levels of the house during the windstorm.

Use extreme caution if driving as the winds may impact the roadways and power outages are a possibility. The damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. High-profile vehicles may have difficulties traveling.

Southwest winds are expected to reach 35 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 65 miles per hour. They are expected to last all day, beginning at around 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Areas that could be impacted are Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge, East Sweetwater County, Upper Green River Basin, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range and South Lincoln County.