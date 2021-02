Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 4, 2021) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports that sections of I-80, I-90, and I-25 will see significant weather impacts through Sunday.

50+ mph winds, snow, blowing snow, black ice, slick roads, and poor visibility are expected on I-80.

A prolonged snow event will also impact areas of I-90, while areas of snow and strong winds are expected to impact I-25.