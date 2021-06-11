Historian to talk Wyoming Airmail at Rock Springs Historical Museum on June 23

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 11, 2021) – The Rock Springs Historical Museum is pleased to announce Wyoming historian, Dave Marcum, will be sharing his love of aviation in the state in a series of public talks in June, entitled, “History of Airmail Service in Wyoming.” Marcum has a long history of involvement with the United States Air Force, beginning as a child.

“I was born an Air Force ‘brat’ and was raised on Air Force bases in both the United States and Europe,” said Marcum.

“I grew up around airplanes and have developed a passionate interest in them that only grew when I became an aircraft mechanic working on B-52s, F-4s, F-16s, F-111s, Kc-135s, SR-71s and U-2s. The seed was thus planted in me at an early age which only grew after I became a member of the Wyoming Air National Guard.”

Having worked with flight engineer and historian Melvin “Mel” Duncan in the Guard, Marcum decided to follow up on Duncan’s tales of concrete arrows found at sites throughout the state.

He spent summers locating and cataloging the sites, following up these field explorations with research at the Wyoming State Archives, as well as a number of other Wyoming museums and archives.

He has since retired from careers in the United States Air Force, and thirty years as a political science instructor at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne. Marcum’s extensive research has led to two recent articles published in the Annals of Wyoming on our state’s aviation history (and more to come!) and the happy task of sharing his findings with local audiences. He dedicates his writings and talks to Mel Duncan, who died in 2007. Marcum will be speaking about his research at three locations in June:

At noon on Wednesday, June 9th at the Uinta County Museum 1020 Front Street, Evanston as part of their Lunch Time Series.

At 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23rd at the Rock Springs Historical Museum 201 B St., in Rock Springs.

At 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30th in the Wyoming State Museum Classroom, 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne.

The Rock Springs talk will be live streamed on the Rock Springs Historical Museum’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/rsmuseum.