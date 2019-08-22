Historic Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel Reopening

Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming — The National Park Service recently completed an extensive renovation of the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel in Yellowstone National Park.

Join the park and Xanterra Travel Collection in Yellowstone for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2019, in front of the hotel to celebrate the reopening of this historic gathering spot.

Event details include:

10-10:30 a.m. — listen to remarks from Yellowstone National Park’s superintendent, the project manager, and Xanterra’s general manager.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. — take a tour of the refurbished hotel led by Xanterra. Tours start in the hotel lobby.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. — visit with the NPS in the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel Map Room about the carefully restored Reamer Map.

11:30 a.m. — meet a park ranger in the hotel lobby for a one-hour Calling in the Cavalry Walk around Fort Yellowstone.

Yellowstone and Xanterra partnered to preserve the historic look and feel of this important art moderne structure, one of the few in the NPS. With an emphasis towards sustainability and reducing the carbon footprint, utilities, accessibility, and seismic standards were brought up to code.

Additionally, highly trained NPS restoration specialists carefully rehabilitated Robert Reamer’s famous wooden map in the Map Room. In total, the project brought the “shine” back to this beautiful, elegant gathering space that will operate nearly year-round.

Funded by the NPS, the four-year renovation of the historic Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel totaled about $30 million.

The project is a great example of Yellowstone’s ongoing efforts to reduce deferred maintenance and improve the condition of important historic resources. In 2018, Yellowstone reported a deferred maintenance backlog exceeding $586 million. Park managers believe this is a conservative estimate.

The park and its partners will continue making significant investments in a wide range of infrastructure projects in upcoming years.

About the National Park Service: Since 1916, the National Park Service has been entrusted with the care of America’s more than 400 national parks. With the help of volunteers and partners, we safeguard these special places and share their stories millions of people every year. Learn more at www.nps.gov.