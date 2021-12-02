Historical Christmas exhibit to take place at the Sweetwater Court House

A photo of a Christmas morning from long ago at the Gaensslen house in Green River, Wyoming. The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is preparing a special Christmas exhibit at the County Courthouse in Green River set to open on December 6. An exhibit open house is scheduled for December 11, featuring family activities, live music, and refreshments. (Submitted photo)

December 2, 2021 — From the Sweetwater County Historical Museum

A fully-functioning vintage piano will serve as the centerpiece of a special Christmas exhibit being prepared by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum. The exhibit, located in the Community Room of the Sweetwater County Courthouse, will be displayed from December 6 through the end of the year. It is sponsored by the County Commission and other county departments.

The exhibit will showcase an old-time Christmas, including vintage toys and musical instruments, holiday decorations, and historical holiday photographs from around Sweetwater County.

A Holiday Open House special event will be held on Saturday, December 11, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to the exhibit, there will be family activities, children’s crafts and games, live music, and refreshments.

This vintage Gulbransen upright piano will be showcased at this year’s Sweetwater County Christmas Exhibit. It was a gift to the Community of Green River by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and the Women’s Club of Green River in 1928. It will be played by County Treasurer Joe M. Barbuto during the exhibit’s holiday open house at the County Courthouse in Green River on December 11.

Museum Director Dave Mead said the piano, a Gulbransen upright, was presented to the Community of Green River by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and the Women’s Club of Green River in 1928. The piano has been part of the museum’s collection since it was founded in 1967. County Treasurer Joe M. Barbuto will be playing the piano during the exhibit’s December 11 open house event. Garry McLean, Director of County Human Resources, recently arranged to bring the piano out of storage and have it tuned for the event. The piano has been in storage in the courthouse basement since the museum was moved from the courthouse to its current location in 2001.

The exhibit will be open to the public during normal courthouse hours from December 6 through December 30, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The courthouse will be closed for holidays on December 24 through December 27, and December 31.