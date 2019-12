GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Dec. 21, 2019) – The Sweetwater County Historical Museum has announced they will be closed all day on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24 and 25, for the Christmas holiday.

Advertisement

The museum will also be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for New Year’s.​

​Normal 9 to 5 a.m. winter hours will resume on the Thursdays and Fridays following the holidays. The museum is not open on Mondays during the winter season. ​