Historical Museum announces John Wesley Powell coloring contest winners

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 11, 2021) – The Sweetwater County Historical Museum has announced the winners of its John Wesley Powell coloring contest for children. They are Adaline Parker, Lincoln Parker, and Harlow Parker, of Green River, Dean and Decker Hardley from Mountain View, and Aria Hepworth, who lives in Idaho and was visiting family in Green River when the contest was announced. Each received a $10 gift card from the museum’s gift shop as a prize.

Museum staff created the contest to help commemorate the anniversary in May of John Wesley Powell’s two 1,000-mile expeditions (in 1869 and again in 1871), down the Green River, Colorado River, and the Grand Canyon, both of which launched from Expedition Island in Green River.

A bronze statue of Powell greets visitors to the museum, located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The sheet contestants colored was a sketch of the Powell statue drawn by the museum’s director, Dave Mead.

The museum is open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Tuesday through Saturday, and admission is free.