Historical Museum doing kids butter churning event Saturday

Museum volunteer Madeline Trujillo-Hamel teaching butter churning at the County Museum’s 2024 Third Grade History Fair, an annual event (submitted photo)

June 14, 2024 — Wyo4News

Making butter the old-fashioned way! On Saturday, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum will host a special churning butter event for school-age children. This hands-on exercise dates back to the Middle Ages.

Aidan Brady, the museum’s Public Engagement Coordinator, will manage the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participation is free. Students will churn their own butter from the fresh cream provided by the museum. Then, they can enjoy the fruits of their labor as they spread the end product on crackers.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.