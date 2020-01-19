Historical Museum hosting Chinese Lunar New Year event​ Saturday

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING ( Jan. 19, 2020) — This Saturday, January 25, marks the beginning of the year of the Chinese Lunar New Year. According to the Chinese zodiac, 2020 is the Year of the Rat. To celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum will be hosting a special family-friendly event.

Next Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Historical Museum will be offering area children the opportunity to make their own paper Chinese lantern. There is no charge for the event and all materials will be provided.

In addition, a rotating slideshow of facts and history about the Lunar New Year and Sweetwater County will also be shown. ​

From the Sweetwater County Historical Museum: Paper lanterns have been a tradition in China for 2,000 years, particularly during festivals. The lanterns made this Saturday will bear the image of a rat. While rats are normally thought of in unpleasant terms, in the Chinese zodiac, 2020 is the Year of the Rat, (as was 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, and 2008, which reflects the customary 12-year cycle), and in Chinese culture, rats were often seen as signs of wealth and abundance.​

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. You can visit them online at sweetwatermuseum.org