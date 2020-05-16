Historical Museum hosting “Name the Museum Beaver” contest

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 16, 2020) — For many, many years, a stuffed beaver has graced the gallery of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River, greeting all visitors, especially children.​

Advertisement

​But he (or she) has no name, and the Museum is calling on the children of Sweetwater County to remedy that with a naming contest.​

​Contestants are invited to submit their name suggestions to the Museum at [email protected], along with their own name, age, and where they go to school. Entries will be limited to one per child, and one name suggestion.​

Advertisement

Contestants can post ideas for a name on the Museum Facebook page, but must also send an email that contains the required entry information. ​​The deadline for entries is midnight on May 31st, with the winner announced during the first week of June.​

​The winner (or winners, in the event of duplicates) will receive a special prize from the Museum.​