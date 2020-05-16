Historical Museum hosting “Name the Museum Beaver” contest

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 16, 2020) — For many, many years, a stuffed beaver has graced the gallery of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River, greeting all visitors, especially children.
But he (or she) has no name, and the Museum is calling on the children of Sweetwater County to remedy that with a naming contest.
Contestants are invited to submit their name suggestions to the Museum at [email protected], along with their own name, age, and where they go to school. Entries will be limited to one per child, and one name suggestion.
Contestants can post ideas for a name on the Museum Facebook page, but must also send an email that contains the required entry information. The deadline for entries is midnight on May 31st, with the winner announced during the first week of June.
The winner (or winners, in the event of duplicates) will receive a special prize from the Museum.