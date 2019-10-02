Historical Museum Needs Kids In Making Flowers For “Day of the Dead” Event​

Green River, WY (10-2/19) – The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is seeking help from area children this Saturday, October 5, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to help prepare for this year’s Day of the Dead event at the museum in Green River.
The Day of the Dead – Dia De Los Muertos – is an annual Mexican family tradition, usually celebrated on November 1 and/or November 2, that honors the lives of loved ones who have passed on. The event was featured in the hit Walt Disney movie Coco.
The staff of the Sweetwater County Museum is preparing a traditional Mexican ofrenda like the one in Coco, and needs children to help make paper flowers. Children will be assisted by museum staff with supplies provided. Children who attend Saturday’s event asked to make two or more paper flowers – one for the ofrenda, and others to take home.
The Sweetwater Historical Museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way. For more information, call (307) 872-6435.