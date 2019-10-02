Historical Museum Needs Kids In Making Flowers For “Day of the Dead” Event​

Green River, WY (10-2/19) – The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is seeking help from area children this Saturday, October 5, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to help prepare for this year’s Day of the Dead event at the museum in Green River.​

The Day of the Dead – Dia De Los Muertos – is an annual Mexican family tradition, usually celebrated on November 1 and/or November 2, that honors the lives of loved ones who have passed on. The event was featured in the hit Walt Disney movie Coco.​

The staff of the Sweetwater County Museum is preparing a traditional Mexican ofrenda like the one in Coco, and needs children to help make paper flowers.​ Children will be assisted by museum staff with supplies provided. Children who attend Saturday’s event asked to make two or more paper flowers – one for the ofrenda, and others to take home.​

The Sweetwater Historical Museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way. For more information, call (307) 872-6435. ​