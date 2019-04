Green River, WY (4/22/19) – The Sweetwater County Historical Museum has announced they are now operating with extended summer hours.

Advertisement

The museum. located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River, is now open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday, closed on Sundays.

Admission to the museum is free.

Advertisement

To learn more, call 307-872-6435 or go to www.sweetwatermuseum.org.