Historical Museum premiers new video series

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 3, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River, Wyoming, is premiering a new video series on social media.
“Sweetwater History Snapshots” will offer short videos about Sweetwater County and Wyoming history on the Historical Museum’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The subject of the first episode, available now, is the Comet, a paddlewheel riverboat that operated on the Green River for a brief time early in the 20th century.
There is an exhibit about the Comet and her short career at the Museum in Green River. Located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River, the Historical Museum’s current summer hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and admission is free.
The Historical Museum’s Facebook page is at [email protected], and its YouTube channel is online at www.youtube.com/channel/UCASN18SFE4uVzY5Ny7T6YSA. The Historical Museum website is at www.sweetwatermuseum.org.