Historical Museum premiers new video series

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 3, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River, Wyoming, is premiering a new video series on social media.

“Sweetwater History Snapshots” will offer short videos about Sweetwater County and Wyoming history on the Historical Museum’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The subject of the first episode, available now, is the Comet, a paddlewheel riverboat that operated on the Green River for a brief time early in the 20th century.