April 24, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting tomorrow, Thursday at 1:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and act upon the 2025 Fiscal Budget that must be submitted by noon this Friday. The completed budget will be sent to the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners.

The public is invited to participate via Zoom. If interested, please call the Museum at (307) 872-6435 to receive a Zoom invite.