Historical Museum Seeking Identity Of Rock Springs Man From 1923

Submitted by Dick Blust, Sweetwater County Historical Museum

Sweetwater County, WY (7/13/19) – The staff of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is seeking help in identifying a Rock Springs man from the “Roaring Twenties”.​

​The photo, shown here, was probably taken in 1923, the year the silent Cecil B. DeMille film feature Adam’s Rib was released. The Rialto, now long gone, was located on South Main Street in Rock Springs just west of South Main’s intersection with C Street.​

​It is believed the man was the Rialto’s owner and/or manager. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the museum at (307) 872-6435.​

The County Museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Summer hours are Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a..m. to 6:00 p.m. Admission is free.​