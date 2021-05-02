Historical museum sponsoring scholarship program and essay contest

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 2, 2021) — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum and its non-for-profit partner, the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation, are sponsoring a Scholarship Program and Essay contest for 2021.

Scholarship Program

The Scholarship Program is open to Sweetwater County high school seniors who will attend a college program in the summer or fall of 2021. Participants will write and submit an essay of no more than 3,000 words – its theme: “How a Local Historical Event or Person Impacts my Life.”

The winning essay will be published in local newspapers and will earn a $1,000 scholarship.

Essay Contest

The Essay Contest is for Sweetwater County students in grades 10 and 11. Each grade will feature its own participants and its own winner. Essays written and sent in by competitors can be no longer than 1,500 words. The subject: “A Local Historical Event That Inspires Me.” The winning essay in each grade will earn its writer a $100 prize and will be published in local newspapers.

Submissions for the Scholarship Program and Essay Contest must be sent or postmarked by June 1, 2021.

For more information, check the Museum website at https://www.sweetwatermuseum.org/index.php/learn/scholarship-and-essay-contest or contact Museum Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady at (307) 872-6435, or [email protected]