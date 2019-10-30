Historical Museum to host Family Fun Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 30, 2019) — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is issuing an invitation for an educational Family Fun Saturday at the museum in Green River.​

Participants will learn about the history of cattle ranching and branding while making their own “Twisty Cows,” pictured here.

The event is free and open to all ages. All supplies, including worksheets and coloring sheets, are provided.​

The Twisty Cows event will run from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2nd, at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.