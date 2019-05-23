Historical Museum To Show Disney Movie Based On Powell Expedition Tomorrow

Rock Springs, WY (5/23/19) – As part of the 150th Anniversary of the launch of the 1869 John Wesley Powell Expedition, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum will be screening the Walt Disney feature film it inspired, Ten Who Dared, ​free of charge at the Expedition Island Pavilion in Green River at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 24.

Originally released in 1960, the film stars Brian Keith, Ben Johnson, James Drury, and John Beal. The movie was based on the journal written by John Wesley Powell on his and nine other men’s journey down the Green River and Colorado River and through the Grand Canyon. The expedition started in Green River.

​While preparing the screening, the museum staff noted a little-known fact about one of the movie’s other stars. ​Stan Jones, who played one of Powell expedition members, was also a country singer and songwriter. Among his compositions was an iconic western song recognized by the Western Writers of America as “the greatest Western song of all time:” Ghost Riders in the Sky.​

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum currently has a new John Wesley Powell exhibit on display at 3 Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.