Historical Museum vintage firearms research service results announced 

(December 6, 2020) Press Release — Research requests made last week to the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s new Vintage Firearms Research program reaffirmed a fact about the history of early 20th century firearms in the west – the widespread use of .22 rimfire pump-action rifles.

Many of the initial research requests made to the Museum involved .22 rifles owned for generations by local families, particularly the 1890 Winchester, 1906 Winchester, and Model 12 Remington, all pump-actions.

The .22 rimfire cartridge has a long history. In fact, the first .22, which would become known as the .22 Short, was introduced in 1857 for the original Smith & Wesson revolver – the first American metallic cartridge. The .22 Long came out in 1871, and the .22 Long Rifle around 1884.

The Winchester Model 1890, a John Moses Browning design, was manufactured from 1890 to 1941 in .22 Short, .22 Long, .22 Long Rifle, and .22 Winchester Rimfire calibers.

Made from 1906 to 1932, the Winchester Model 1906 was marketed as a “youth rifle.” A deluxe version, called the “Expert Model,” was said to be favored by Theodore Roosevelt’s children.

While the Winchester Model 1890 and 1906 both featured an exposed hammer, the Remington Model 12, in production from 1909 to 1936, did not. Over the course of its manufacture, it was available in both round and octagon barrel configurations.

While, of course, they were not the only rimfire rifles of their time, these three were extremely popular – nearly two and a half million of them were made. They were reliable, accurate, and inexpensive, as was .22 rimfire ammunition. Uncounted American youths, particularly in the west, learned to shoot with them, and they were very effective for small game hunting.

People with a vintage firearm (or firearms) who would like to learn more about them need only contact the museum at (307) 872-6435 or via email at [email protected].

There is no charge for the Museum’s firearms research service.