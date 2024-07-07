Historical Museum’s Native American basket weaving 101

Casey Callahan and Teri Carman of Green River made Native American reed baskets at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum on Saturday, under instruction from Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady. At right, Carman and Callahan pose with their finished baskets. (submitted photo)

July 7, 2024 — Wyo4News/Sweetwater County Historical Museum

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum hosted a Native American basket weaving class in Green River on Saturday, with Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady providing hands-on instruction and historical context. Using timeless techniques, attendees made their own reed baskets, which they took home after the course.

“In an age of plastic storage containers, cans, steel and aluminum pots, cardboard boxes, and glass jars,” he said, “we tend to overlook the importance of hand-woven baskets to countless generations of traditional Native Americans for storing, carrying, and preserving food and many other items.”

Those interested in learning more about museum programs, including educators, parents, and parent-teacher groups, are encouraged to contact Brady at (307) 872-6435 or email at [email protected].