Historical Musuem exhibit honors national women’s suffrage

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 16, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is celebrating the 100th anniversary of national women’s suffrage with two special traveling exhibits.

“Votes for Women – A Portrait of Persistence,” is the creation of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC. It is the story of the long struggle that led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment on August 18, 1920, which guaranteed women the right to vote nationwide. Also featured will be the “19th Amendment” traveling exhibit produced by the National Archives.

While the 19th Amendment guaranteed women’s suffrage nationally, Wyoming was the first American territory or state to grant women voting rights a half-century earlier, in 1869.

The exhibits will be available for public viewing beginning Tuesday, August 18.

The Sweetwater Historical Museum is located on East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Admission is free.