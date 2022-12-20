Holiday Closures

Wyo4News Photo

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – With the Christmas and New Year holiday approaching many businesses will have some days off coming up. Here at Wyo4News and WyoRadio we will be out of the office beginning 12/24-12/26 returning on 12/27. For New Year’s we will be out of the office 12/30 and returning 1/2/23. Here is a look at some other agencies around town and when they will be closed.

Government:

Rock Springs City Hall Offices: 12/23-12/26 and 12/30-1/2/23

Green River City Hall Offices: 12/23-12/26 and 12/30-1/2/23

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office: 12/23-12/26 and 12/31-1/1/23

Rock Springs Police Department: 12/23-12/26 and 12/30-1/2/23

Green River Police Department: 12/23-12/26 *Hours may vary on 12/22

Rock Springs Animal Control: 12/23-12/26

Green River Animal control: 12/24-12/25

*For animal-related issues please call dispatch. Impounds will not be able to be picked up until regular business hours for both Animal control facilities.

For all other emergencies please call Sweetwater County Combined Communications (Dispatch) at 1(307)875-1400 or 9-1-1

Schools:

Sweetwater County School District #1: School is out 12/20-1/4/23.

*Central Administration Building and Transportation Department will be out 12/23-1/4/23

Sweetwater County School District #2: School is out 12/22 (1/2 day) and back in session 1/3/23

Courts:

District Court: 12/23-12/26 and 1/2/23

RS Municipal Court: 12/23-12/26 and 12/30-1/2/23

GR Municipal Court: 12/23-12/26 and 1/2/23

Recreation:

Rock Springs Family Recreation Center: 12/24-12/25

Rock Springs Civic Center: 12/24-12/25

Green River Recreation Center: 12/24-12/25 and 12/31 beginning at 3 pm and all day 1/1/23

Museums and Libraries:

Sweetwater County Library Systems: 12-23-12/26

Rock Springs Historical Museum: 12/23-12/26 and 12/30-1/2/23

Sweetwater County Historical Museum: 12/23-12/26 and 12/31-1/2/23