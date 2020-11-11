Holiday Craft Fair happening at Bunning Freight Station this weekend

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 11, 2020) – It’s that time of the year to begin Christmas shopping and there’s no place better to get a bulk of it done than the Bitter Creek Boutique Holiday Craft Fair happing this weekend.

On Friday, Nov. 13, through Saturday, Nov. 14, Bitter Creek Boutique will feature local crafters exhibiting holiday decorations and much, much more at Bunning Freight Station, located at 603 S. Main Street in Rock Springs.

On Friday, the station will be open for holiday shoppers from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a $3 admission fee.

On Saturday, the admission fee is free and it is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Strollers are welcome on Saturday only and face masks are required for both days.