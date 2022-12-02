Holiday fun: Mayor Tree lightings tonight and Saturday along with lighted parade

Lighted Holiday Parade 2021. Wyo4News photo

December 2, 2022 — The Green River Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place this evening at 5:30 at the Clock Tower Plaza. In addition to the lighting ceremony, attendees can enjoy s’mores, hot chocolate, caroling, and a visit from Santa.

The Rock Springs Mayor’s Tree lighting ceremony is tomorrow at 5 p.m. in the park at the intersection of Elk and Grant Streets. Before the tree lighting, face painting will begin at 4 p.m. along with the song from the Horizon Theater’s “A Christmas Carrol.” In addition, a community sing-along is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The annual Lighted Holiday Parade will begin Saturday at 5:30 p.m. This year’s Grand Marshalls are local McDonald’s owners Greg and Cindy Bailey.