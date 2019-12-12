Holiday gift wrapping offered by YAH Caregiver Program

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 12, 2019) — Rock Springs Young at Heart Caregiver program will be providing gift wrapping this year to help support the purchase of memory books for clients whom are struggling with dementia.

Advertisement

The gift-wrapping services will be available Dec. 16 and 18 from 4:30- 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. Gift wrappers will be set up in the dining room at the Young at Heart Community Center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue.

The community is invited to bring all their gifts, and let the volunteers do the wrapping. Donations collected will go directly into the Caregivers Program.

The Caregivers Program is designed to help relieve and provide support to the caregiver. Providing care 24 hours a day seven days a week can cause major burn out on both the caregiver and loved one.

Services can consist of respite, light housekeeping, personal care and educational material.

Advertisement

Young at Heart would like to give a big thank you to our community for the caring support it receives.

Should you have any questions, please reach out to Emmy Nielsen, In- Home Service Director at 307-350-6737 ext. 310.