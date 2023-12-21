Holiday Hours of operation in Sweetwater County

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 22, 2023 — As with every holiday, several places will have different hours of operation for the upcoming Christmas holiday. So, to help you plan ahead, we have listed the hours of operation for various places below.

The Rock Springs Recreation Center and The Rock Springs Civic Center will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Green River Recreation Center will be closed from Dec. 23rd through Dec. 25th. Also, all Sweetwater County Libraries will be closed on Christmas Day and the day after. The City of Rock Springs, City of Green River, and Sweetwater County government offices will be closed starting Dec. 22nd through Dec. 25th.

If you are planning on doing some last-minute Christmas shopping or grocery shopping, the White Mountain Mall, Walmart, and Albertson’s will all be closing on Christmas Eve at 6:00 p.m., and Smith’s in Rock Springs and Green River will be closing at 4:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and all stores will be closed on Christmas Day.