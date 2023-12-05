Holiday Lighted Christmas Parade winners announced

Wyo4News photo

December 5, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce has announced the winning entries from Saturday’s Lighted Christmas Parade. This year’s parade theme was “Wy-Homing-Christmas.”

First Place went to the Unknown Saints, with second place to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The Rock Academy and the Sweetwater Snow Pokes received third and fourth place, respectively. The 2023 Chamber’s Choice Award went to the Rock Springs Housing Authority.

The winners were tallied from online voting.