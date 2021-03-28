Holy Spirit Catholic School Rummage Sale seeking donations

Advertisement

March 27, 2021 — The Holy Spirit Catholic School Rummage Sale is looking for donated items for their upcoming rummage sale. The event is scheduled to take place Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10, at the SCM Parish Hall, 624 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs.

Sponsor

Organizers ask that donated items be dropped off at the SCM Parish Hall on Wednesday, April 7, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. or Thursday, April 8, between 8 a.m. and noon.

This year’s Rummage Sale will feature an Early Bird Sale on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a $5 admission free. The regular Rummage Sale will occur on Friday, April 9, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, April 10, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Additional questions can be answered by calling the Holy Spirit Catholic School office at 307-362-6077 Monday-Friday.