Holy Thursday Downtown Interfaith Pilgrimage canceled

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Out of an abundance of caution, the Holy Thursday Downtown Interfaith Pilgrimage set for Thursday, April 6, has been canceled.

Volunteers recently walked the route of the Pilgrimage and determined that given the recent snow amounts, and potential melting and re-freezing, proceeding with the Holy Thursday Downtown Interfaith Pilgrimage would not be possible.

We want to give special thanks to the pastors who agreed to participate this year along with event chairman, Paul Murray.