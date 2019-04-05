Holy Thursday Downtown Pilgrimage Set For Thursday, April 18

Rock Springs, WY (4/5/19) – Downtown Rock Springs will be turned into a religious pilgrimage site on Holy Thursday, April 18. Occasionally called Maundy Thursday in some church denominations, Holy Thursday is the day before Good Friday and is three days before Easter, and it is commemorated by many different Christian groups as the day of the Last Supper of Jesus Christ and his Apostles.

The Holy Thursday Downtown Religious Pilgrimage is scheduled to begin at noon in front of the Broadway Theatre at 618 Broadway in downtown Rock Springs, and is expected to last approximately one hour. During the ecumenical event, pastors from different area churches will process with pilgrimage participants from various denominations to different downtown sites, including the police station and Rock Springs City Hall, to provide a brief Scripture reading, a brief prayer, and a short reflection lasting a few minutes at each stop. Police will assist participants to safely cross streets, as there will be no blocking off city streets for the pilgrimage event. The final stop will be at the Urban Renewal Agency headquarters at 603 South Main Street (the restored Bunning Transfer Building/Freight Station).

“We are hoping for a good turnout of pilgrimage participants from different denominations representing the Rock Springs faith community,” said Chad Banks, URA Manager. “The event is open to people of all faiths or no particular faith,” Banks added. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is helping to promote the downtown pilgrimage march. The annual event began in 2016.

Banks expressed appreciation for the clergy who have agreed to participate. Pastors of over 30 local churches were invited, and several have expressed interest in helping to give brief reflections at the stopping sites. The entire event is designed so that people on their noon lunch breaks from work can attend, along with others who have the day free.

Rock Springs Main Street/URA Arts & Culture volunteer committee member Paul Murray has done much of the legwork in getting the third annual Holy Thursday Downtown Religious Pilgrimage off the ground.

“We expect the event to be highly successful in this fourth year,” Murray said. “The Holy Thursday Downtown Pilgrimage is a simple, reflective way to begin the holiest weekend on the Christian calendar. Participating pastors and pilgrims walking to the different sites will have a reflective, simple opportunity to think about how the Scriptures relate to everyday life in downtown Rock Springs. This is not intended to be a big Billy Graham-type production, taking a lot of time and effort on anyone’s part. It’s meant to be a simple reflection service at each stop which will give participants a better understanding of the interconnectedness between Scripture and Rock Springs,” Murray added.

Further information about the event is available by contacting Paul Murray at 389-5351 or the URA at 352-1434.