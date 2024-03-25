Holy Thursday Interfaith Pilgrimage this week

Submitted photo

March 25, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

As part of this week’s Easter activities, Downtown Rock Springs will host its Holy Thursday Downtown Interfaith Pilgrimage this Thursday. The walking event will begin in front of the Broadway Theater at noon.

For roughly one hour, the procession will wind its way around the Downtown Rock Springs area, stopping at various sites where pastors from a variety of area churches will provide a brief prayer, Scripture reading, or reflection.

The Downtown area will be open to regular traffic during the event, but Rock Springs Police will be on hand to ensure safety with street crossings.

Scheduled participants include Rev. Jim Chrisawn (United Methodist Church), Rev. Levi Powers (Mount of Olives Lutheran Church), Pastor Gene Emerson (Restoration Ministries), Rev. Bernadine Craft (Holy Communion Episcopal), Lee Noel, seminarian-in-residence (Holy Spirit Catholic Community), Rev. Kelly Lucas (First Congregational Church/United Church of Christ), and Pastor Richard P. Carlson (Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church).