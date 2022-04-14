Holy Thursday (Maundy Thursday) Pilgrimage to take place at noon today

April 14, 2022 — Today, Downtown Rock Springs will host their annual Holy Thursday Pilgrimage. Occasionally called Maundy Thursday in some church denominations, Holy Thursday is the day before Good Friday and is three days before Easter. Many different Christian groups commemorate it as the Day of Jesus Christ’s Last Supper and his apostles.

Today’s Holy Thursday Downtown Interfaith Pilgrimage begins at 12 noon in front of the Broadway Theatre in Downtown Rock Springs and is expected to last approximately one hour. During the ecumenical event, pastors from different area churches will process with pilgrimage participants from various denominations to different Downtown sites.

Confirmed participants this year include Rev. Kelly Lucas (First Congregational Church/United Church of Christ), Fr. Marcelo Florante (Associate Pastor-Holy Spirit Catholic Church), Fr. Flo (Holy Spirit Catholic Community), Rev. Jim Chrisawn (United Methodist Church), Rev. Levi Powers (Mount of Olives Lutheran Church), Pastor Richard P. Carlson (Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church), and Pastor Gene Emerson (Restoration Ministries).