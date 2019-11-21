Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church annual bake sale is Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 21, 2019) — If you need a few tasty treats for the holidays, then you might want to check out the annual Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Bake Sale.

The bake sale is Friday, Nov. 22, starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 6 p.m. in the basement of the church located at 405 N Street in Rock Springs. There you’ll find a wonderful selection of delicious pastries as well as a chance to pick up some gyros for dinner.

Some of the special offerings will include kataifi, the ever-popular baklava, and spanakopita.

Anybody wishing to partake of the goodies should get there at the beginning of the sale as many of the traditional Greek pastries sell out early.