Homecoming Chili Cook-Off Supports Student Storehouse

December 13, 2023 — Western Wyoming Community College’s Homecoming Chili Cook-Off will be on Western’s main campus Saturday, February 3, 2024. The 2023 Cook-Off saw over 15 chilies spread across downtown, with several stations having chili prepared by Western students. This year, Western asks the community to continue supporting students by bringing something to donate to the Student Storehouse.

Western has a small necessity bank called the Student Storehouse (Storehouse) on campus. The Storehouse was created in 2020 by Western’s Student Government Association (SGA) and the Board of Trustees. The Storehouse was designed as an on-campus necessity bank where students could easily pick up food, hygiene supplies, and other items. Items in the Storehouse are free to all Western students and accessible to them 24/7. To ensure that all students can use the Storehouse, students do not have to meet any requirements and have no limits placed on what they wish to take.

Kyler Herdsman, an elementary education major at Western, shared the impact of the Storehouse, “I’m currently a sophomore at Western and work as an RA, Ambassador, and Student Worker for Housing. Part of my duties include stocking food as needed for the Storehouse. It might seem small, but I know that the Storehouse has a bigger impact than people realize. It’s a solid reassurance that if we ever struggle financially, we have Western’s support with provided food and hygiene items. I know that last year, I was struggling financially and couldn’t afford much food. I was able to go into the Storehouse and grab canned soups, pancake mix, and cereal to help me.”

According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) at the U.S. Department of Education, their 2019-20 national survey data showed that 26% of undergraduates suffered food insecurity. According to The Hope Institute, the NCES survey additionally looked at working hours for college students. Their data found that community college students work 23.3% more hours than those at universities, with an average of 31.4 hours worked each week in addition to their studies. Of these working students, 22.8% still experience insecurity.

In speaking of the Storehouse’s impact on students, Coordinator of Student Life Xitlaly Chavarria said, “I’m so excited for Chili Cook-Off to be on Western’s campus this year and for the community support of our students. When the Storehouse was created in 2020, I was a member of SGA here at Western, and I still believe in it today. No one should have to choose between one’s education and basic necessities. The Storehouse provides so much more than just items to our students. It provides them the opportunity to have a successful college experience.”

During Chili Cook-Off, Western asks that the community bring a donation for the Storehouse. The Storehouse accepts shelf-stable food items such as ramen, mac & cheese, rice, pasta, spices, etc., canned goods, unopened hygiene items, toiletries, new winter coats, and frozen food in limited quantities. Items that are not accepted include game meat, personally processed meat, personally canned goods, fresh fruit and vegetables, and expired products. Cash donations are also accepted and are used to purchase high-demand items or other student needs. Coordinator of Housing Chelley Rezzonico explained, “Cash is really handy. If a student needs winter boots and we have the fifty dollars, we’ll go out and buy them.”

For more details on the Storehouse and Homecoming Chili Cook-Off, visit westernwyoming.edu/homecoming. For direct inquiries or questions regarding the Chili Cook-Off, contact Marketing by email at [email protected] or call 307-382-1858. To make an appointment to donate to the Storehouse, contact the Dean of Students office at 307-382-1845.