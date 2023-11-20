Homecoming Chili Cook-Off Will Now Be on Western’s Campus 

The Western Wyoming Community College campus will be the new location for their Homecoming Chili Cook-Off!

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

November 20, 2023 — Western Wyoming Community College (WWCC) will host its annual Homecoming Chili Cook-Off on the Rock Springs campus on Saturday, February 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. WWCC is looking for businesses and individuals to show off their chili-making skills for the annual event. Both red and green chili are accepted for the competition. Those wishing to participate should submit their registration form by Thursday, January 25, 2024.

The students and the community are invited to enter the Chili Cook-Off to win various prizes, including the ultimate prize bragging rights for having the best chili! Those who are extra daring can enter both a red and green chili. Judges taste and score for first, second, and third place for each red and green chili. Additionally, there is a People’s Choice award for their favorite recipe.

The public is invited to celebrate Homecoming with WWCC by entering a coloring contest, which will be held at Smith’s, Albertson’s, and Western’s Bookstore on December 11! The public can also sample free chili, capture discounts at the WWCC Bookstore, and attend the Homecoming basketball games. On the day of homecoming, attendees will be given a raffle card to get stamped at chili stations and then, after so many stamps, exchange their cards for tickets to win prizes. WWCC is asking the public to donate supplies and food to the Student Storehouse on the day of the Chili Cook-Off.

Everyone is encouraged to cheer on the Mustangs during the women’s and basketball games against Laramie County Community College in the Rushmore Gym, starting at 2:00 p.m. Chili contestant winners and community prize winners will be announced at the basketball games. Winners are not required to be present to win.

Regarding the change in venue for the cook-off, Director of Marketing Kimberly Rembacz said, “Downtown Rock Springs has been a great partner in the past, but since students are our focus, we decided the event would be better suited near the residence halls. Our goal is to grow this event and align with feedback from businesses outside the scope of downtown who requested to be at a more neutral location. In addition, we hope more people will meander to the Rushmore gym for the women’s and men’s basketball competitions for Homecoming.”

For more details on Homecoming and the Chili Cook-Off, visit westernwyoming.edu/homecoming. For direct inquiries or questions regarding the Chili Cook-Off, contact Marketing by email at [email protected] or call 307-382-1858.