Homecoming royalty presented at bonfire festivities Tuesday evening

Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Rock Springs High School kicked off its homecoming week Tuesday, with the Homecoming Parade in the late afternoon and the traditional bonfire in the evening.

Homecoming royalty were introduced at the bonfire. This year’s royalty are:

King Braxton Patterson and Queen Bradlie Hunsaker

Senior attendants Chase Petty and Alexa Fuja

Junior attendants Avery O’Brien and Briannyn Stauffer

Sophomore attendants Jaciel Granados and Yesenia Vincenzio

Freshman attendants Hudson Garner and Bailey Cox

Today is Wear Tiger Gear day at the high school. Thursday is Throwback Thursday.

Homecoming week leads up to the RSHS Football game against the Campbell County Camels on Friday, Oct. 4. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.