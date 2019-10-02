Homecoming royalty presented at bonfire festivities Tuesday evening

2019 Rock Springs High School Homecoming Royalty pictured from left are Freshman Attendants Hudson Garner and Bailey Cox, Sophomore Attendants Yesenia Vincenzio and Jaciel Granados, Junior Attedant Briannyn Stauffer, Senior Attendants Alexa Fuja and Chase Petty, and King Braxton Patterson and Queen Bradlie Hunsaker. Not pictured is Junior Attendant Avery O’Brien. (Wyo4News Photo/Ann Jantz)

Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Rock Springs High School kicked off its homecoming week Tuesday, with the Homecoming Parade in the late afternoon and the traditional bonfire in the evening.

 

RSHS Homecoming King and Queen Braxton Patterson and Bradlie Hunsaker.

Homecoming royalty were introduced at the bonfire. This year’s royalty are:

  • King Braxton Patterson and Queen Bradlie Hunsaker
  • Senior attendants Chase Petty and Alexa Fuja
  • Junior attendants Avery O’Brien and Briannyn Stauffer
  • Sophomore attendants Jaciel Granados and Yesenia Vincenzio
  • Freshman attendants Hudson Garner and Bailey Cox

Today is Wear Tiger Gear day at the high school. Thursday is Throwback Thursday.

 

Homecoming week leads up to the RSHS Football game against the Campbell County Camels on Friday, Oct. 4. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

Rock Springs High School students watch as the bonfire rages Tuesday evening.

 

Jaciel Granados wins the title of musical chairs king during games before the bonfire.

 

Prior to the bonfire. Homecoming King and Queen Braxton Patterson and Bradlie Hunsaker attempt to win the ring toss game.
Bradlie Hunsaker and Braxton Patterson get a little help starting the bonfire Tuesday evening.

 

A fingernail moon peeks out behind the clouds Tuesday evening. The night was a bit cool but perfect for the bonfire.

