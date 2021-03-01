Homeless people and prisoners now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1C

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 1, 2021) – Sweetwater County Public Health announced on Monday that it is moving to the Phase 1C category in regards to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Generally, people that fall under the Phase 1C category are persons are increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19, persons with specific diagnosed chronic illness or conditions that may put the person at greater risk of severe COVID-19 disease or essential critical infrastructure workers.
The full list of people who fall under the Phase 1C include:
- People who are homeless
- Residents of congregate care or living settings including prisons and jails
- Essential critical infrastructure workforce who are unable to physically distance or telework
- These workers include those involved with:
- Critical manufacturing
- Energy
- Legal
- Communications and information technology
- Other community or government-based operations and essential functions
- Water and wastewater
- Transportation and logistics
- Law enforcement, public safety and other first responders
- Education
- Food and agriculture
- These workers include those involved with:
-
-
- Public works and infrastructure support services
- Hygiene products and services
- Residential/shelter facilities
- Housing and real estate, and related services
- Hazardous materials
- Healthcare and public health
- Commercial facilities
- Defense industrial base
- People living in dormitories
-
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, vaccine providers must obtain verification that individuals are part of a priority group by:
- Acknowledgement of age
- Acknowledgement of having a listed condition and furnishing healthcare provider information
- Acknowledgement of Wyoming residency for all groups excluding essential workers