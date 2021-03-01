Homeless people and prisoners now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1C

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 1, 2021) – Sweetwater County Public Health announced on Monday that it is moving to the Phase 1C category in regards to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Generally, people that fall under the Phase 1C category are persons are increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19, persons with specific diagnosed chronic illness or conditions that may put the person at greater risk of severe COVID-19 disease or essential critical infrastructure workers.

The full list of people who fall under the Phase 1C include:

People who are homeless

Residents of congregate care or living settings including prisons and jails

Essential critical infrastructure workforce who are unable to physically distance or telework These workers include those involved with: Critical manufacturing Energy Legal Communications and information technology Other community or government-based operations and essential functions Water and wastewater Transportation and logistics Law enforcement, public safety and other first responders Education Food and agriculture



Public works and infrastructure support services Hygiene products and services Residential/shelter facilities Housing and real estate, and related services Hazardous materials Healthcare and public health Commercial facilities Defense industrial base People living in dormitories



According to the Wyoming Department of Health, vaccine providers must obtain verification that individuals are part of a priority group by:

Acknowledgement of age

Acknowledgement of having a listed condition and furnishing healthcare provider information

Acknowledgement of Wyoming residency for all groups excluding essential workers