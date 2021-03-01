Homeless people and prisoners now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1C

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 1, 2021) – Sweetwater County Public Health announced on Monday that it is moving to the Phase 1C category in regards to the COVID-19 vaccine.

 

 

Generally, people that fall under the Phase 1C category are persons are increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19, persons with specific diagnosed chronic illness or conditions that may put the person at greater risk of severe COVID-19 disease or essential critical infrastructure workers.

The full list of people who fall under the Phase 1C include:

  • People who are homeless
  • Residents of congregate care or living settings including prisons and jails
  • Essential critical infrastructure workforce who are unable to physically distance or telework
    • These workers include those involved with:
      • Critical manufacturing
      • Energy
      • Legal
      • Communications and information technology
      • Other community or government-based operations and essential functions
      • Water and wastewater
      • Transportation and logistics
      • Law enforcement, public safety and other first responders
      • Education
      • Food and agriculture

 

 

      • Public works and infrastructure support services
      • Hygiene products and services
      • Residential/shelter facilities
      • Housing and real estate, and related services
      • Hazardous materials
      • Healthcare and public health
      • Commercial facilities
      • Defense industrial base
    • People living in dormitories

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, vaccine providers must obtain verification that individuals are part of a priority group by:

  • Acknowledgement of age
  • Acknowledgement of having a listed condition and furnishing healthcare provider information
  • Acknowledgement of Wyoming residency for all groups excluding essential workers

 

 

