Honor a loved one with a Flag of Honor

(Photo submitted by the Green River Chamber of Commerce)

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Green River- The Green River Chamber of Commerce is holding the Green River Flags of Honor event for the third year in a row. This year it has been decided that the event will be held on Flag day instead of the Fourth of July weekend so that more people can attend. The opening ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. on June 13 at Thomas Moran Park, and the flags will stay up until June 14.

Flags of Honor was created so that community members had a way to show appreciation for loved ones. Originally it was created to honor first responders and members of the military, but since then it has been opened up for everyone. This way anybody can sponsor a flag to honor anybody who is important to them.

The cost to sponsor a flag is $35 and the money currently goes back to the Green River Chamber of Commerce to pay for the expenses of the event. Flags are limited so this is a first come first serve basis.

If you would like to sponsor a flag you can visit or call the Green River Chamber of Commerce at (307) 875-5711. You can also send an email to [email protected]