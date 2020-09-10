Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Blood Drive

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 9, 2020) PRESS RELEASE — The Rock Springs community is invited to come to the Home Town Heroes Blood Drive Thursday September 10, 2020 at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bunning Freight Station.

This event is a great way to honor Fallen Heroes. To make an appointment call 1-877-258-4825. Or log on to www.bloodhero.com. On the day of your donation, complete your health history questionnaire, print your ticket and bring it to the blood drive.

Donors must be well and healthy to donate. Please wear a mask, eat, and drink plenty of fluids before donating. A great way to self interview is to go to www.vitalant.org/health

All blood types are needed, please help spread the word. Make your appointment today, donate, and be entered to win prizes.