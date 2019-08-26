Honoring the Fallen

0
2
Local members of Green River VFW Post 2321, Green River American Legion Post 28 and American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs hosted a memorial service Sunday at the Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Memorial. The wall leaves from the Western Wyoming Community College campus Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Riley Tuhoski of Green River points to the name of Thomas J. Schullen, whose name appears on line 41 of the wall. Tuhoski said he attended Sunday’s memorial service on his father’s behalf.

Rock Springs, Wyoming — A memorial service Sunday morning at the Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Memorial on display at Western Wyoming Community College was an emotional experience for the many people who chose to attend the special event.

Gene Emerson, pastor at Restoration Ministries, officiated the service. Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo and Miss Wyoming Jordan Hardman were also in attendance.

Kaumo thanked all veterans alive and passed away. He voiced special honors to those veterans whose names appear on the wall — “each a mother, father, brother, sister, aunt or uncle” — who gave the ulitimate sacrifice.

 

Hardman promoted a special program she is working to get up and running. Entitled Operation Bridge the Gap, the program works to connect children with veterans.

 

Playing “Taps.”

 

A salute of guns.

 

Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo speaks to the crowd at Sunday’s memorial service.

 

Pastor Gene Emerson officiated at Sunday’s memorial service.
Chris Franklin of Kentucky finds his uncle Floyd S. Franklin’s name on the wall.
The military honor guard in attendance at Sunday’s memorial service walk off the grass at the end of the ceremony.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR