Honoring the Fallen

Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — A memorial service Sunday morning at the Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Memorial on display at Western Wyoming Community College was an emotional experience for the many people who chose to attend the special event.

Gene Emerson, pastor at Restoration Ministries, officiated the service. Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo and Miss Wyoming Jordan Hardman were also in attendance.

Kaumo thanked all veterans alive and passed away. He voiced special honors to those veterans whose names appear on the wall — “each a mother, father, brother, sister, aunt or uncle” — who gave the ulitimate sacrifice.

Sponsor

Hardman promoted a special program she is working to get up and running. Entitled Operation Bridge the Gap, the program works to connect children with veterans.