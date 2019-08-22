Honoring Those Who Gave Their All

The Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Memorial will be on display at Western through Monday

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Memorial will be on display Thursday through Monday at Western Wyoming Community College at 2500 College Drive in Rock Springs. The exhibit is free, and visitors are welcome to experience the wall for themselves.

The wall is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. For those who can’t make the 2,000-mile trip to D.C., the Moving Wall has been touring the country for almost 30 years, bringing the memorial to veterans and their supporters.

Veterans groups including American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, Tom Whitmore Post 28 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2321 came together to bring the Moving Wall to Rock Springs.

Tony Blair, member of VFW Post 2321 from Green River and District 4 post chaplain, invites residents to come out and see the memorial and honor those who gave their all for their country.

The memorial will be on display outside near the front entrance to Western until 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26. There will be a service at 9 a.m. Sunday with a 21-gun salute, full military color guard and trumpeters from Green River and Rock Springs high schools playing “Taps.”

Blair said there are 119 names of fallen soldiers from Wyoming on the wall. To honor them, veterans will meet at the memorial on Saturday, Aug. 24, to read their names.

About the Memorial

John Devitt first thought of the wall when he attended the 1982 dedication of the memorial in Washington, D.C. After feeling the power and impact of the memorial, he wanted to share that experience with others across the nation.

Vietnam veteran volunteers built the Moving Wall, an now two reproductions of the wall tour the country, often organized and escorted by veterans.

As of 2014, there are 58,299 names on the memorial. This includes 119 people from Wyoming, including 13 from Sweetwater County, and about 1,300 unaccounted for prisoners of war or missing in action.

Full of Meaning

The memorial was escorted into Rock Springs by a large contingency of veterans and people who wished to honor those who gave their all.

Bill Stapleton of Rock Springs served in Vietnam, where he earned a Purple Heart. His attendance Thursday is his way of honoring the men he served with in Vietnam, particularly those who died in that service.

“I could be a name on that wall,” he said, with tears rolling down his cheeks. “I have some friends on that wall … half our outfit was lost that night.”

Trist Thyer of Fort Bridger said helping with the wall’s setup is his way of honoring those men and women “who defended my country.” He served in the U.S. Army from 1990-1994.

Gene Emerson of Rock Springs drew a high number — 234 — and ended up not going to Vietnam. He thinks being an only son had something to do with that, but he had friends who went into the service. His attendance at the setup Thursday is his way to say thank you and show his respect to those who serve and protect.

“I have a special place in my heart for those in service,” he said. “There are some who’ve never been thanked for their service.”